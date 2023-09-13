Ignite On Klaytn: Klaytn Foundation's Blockchain Community Connection Event In Hanoi

17:30 - 18:30: Free Networking

18:30 - 18:55:

Sharing about Klaytn and Klaytn's developer support tools

Q&A with Klaytn

18:55 - 19:15:

Sharing about the IOK Program, Klaytn API

Introduction to Oracle Network (Language: Vietnamese)

Introduction to SDK & API for the wallet

19:15 - 19:35: Panel Discussion on the 'Future of Blockchain Layers'

19:35 - 20:20: Klaytnovators Hackathon Award Ceremony

20:20 - 21:30: Free Networking

Date: September 22, 2023, from 17:30 to 21:30

Location: Eastin Hotel & Residences Hanoi, 21 Duy Tan, Hanoi

Register for FREE at:

Klaytn Foundation

Klaytn Foundation was established in 2020 to expand the ecosystem of Klaytn, a global Layer 1 blockchain platform, and has since been actively collaborating with its Governance Council members worldwide. Klaytn Foundation facilitates the adoption and development of new technologies to ensure that Klaytn fulfills its role as an open, trusted, and sustainable blockchain platform for developers and users alike. It also facilitates decision-making to ensure that the ecosystem continues to expand optimally in the rapidly changing blockchain landscape. In line with its long-term Governance Roadmap, Klaytn Foundation plans to fully implement the Decentralization Phase of the Klaytn blockchain in 2023 and beyond.

