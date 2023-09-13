Culture Week In Sapa, Vietnam Celebrates 120 Years Of Tourism

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)
HA NOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 13 September 2023 - From Sep 20 to Sep 30, 2023,Pa, a charming town in the northern mountainprovince of Lo Cai, commemorates the 120th anniversary of tourism inPa. Since the beginning of this year,Pa has organised numerof festivals and cultural activities to celebrate the event, attracting more than 2 million tourists.
During three days, from September 20 to 23, art performances depicting the rich yet unique culture of ethnic groups living in the area will take place at thePa Centre Square and the Xun Vin Park in the town centre.
Especially, together with professional artists, local ethnic people will take part to present two elaborately-staged performances, i?m H?n (Rendezvour) and Vu i?u Du?i Trang (The Dance under Moonlight). Come from Mng, Dao, Ty, Giy and Xa Ph ethnic groups in the area, these amateur actors will depict vividly and realistically a 'slice' of their life and culture.
The venues where they stage the plays will be setup with art installations inspired by the nature and local life. The setting, associated with the ethnic culture, will offer audience a better understanding about the region as well as its people and culture.
Vu i?u Du?i Trang (The Dance under Moonlight) a new form of art performance combining different elements such as stage installation, modern sound and lighting effect, will be debut at thePa Centre Square.
Both the performances i?m H?n (Rendezvour) and Vu i?u Du?i Trang (The Dance under Moonlight) are special gift for tourists visitingPa during the Cultural Week celebrating the 120th anniversary ofPa Tourism.
The most well-known sightseeing spot inPa is Mount Fansipan the highest peak in Vi?t Nam. With a height of 3,143 metres above sea level, this is also the highest mountain of the three Indochinese countries and has been dubbed, 'The Roof of Indochina'.
Fansipan is beautiful all year round and is suitable for tourists to visit at any time of the year. In the summer time, it's an ideal destination for them to enjoy the cool breeze, running away from the burning heat in the delta and lower altitude regions.
In the autumn, the picturesque scenery of Fansipan with blue skies and glowing sunlight can enthrall the eye and splinter the mind of any traveller. Not just Fansipan, but also the entirePa town seems to glow in the radiant colour of terraced rice fields.
When winter comes,Pa Town is covered in mist, while Mount Fansipan is blanketed with white snow and ice. The majestic beauty of the mountains and forests combined with the snow givePa a fairyland feel.
Each spring, when bright pink flowers blanket the peach jungle alongside the pure white of plum blossoms in hundreds of cultivation farms, and the colouful and vivid rose gardens contrast with refreshing green tea farms,Pa becomes the favourite attraction in the Northwestern region of Vi?t Nam.
Not only seducing tourists by its charming beauty of natural landscapes,Pa also lures tourists with its rich and unique culture of ethnic groups living in the area, including Mng, Dao, Ty, Giy, Xa Ph.
During the 120th celebration ofPa Tourism, several major hotels inPa, such as Hotel De La Coupole - MGallery, Chu Long, Sapa Garden Hotel and Sapa Paradise Hotel, have been offering special promotions on room rates. Transportation companies InterLine and Sao Vi?t have been applying a ticket discount programme for their passengers. Tour operator and travel company Vietravel has presented several interesting tour packages with special prices.
The authorities ofPa Town always seek to develop and diversify tourism products, and at the same time improve constantly the service quality, aiming to create professional tourism products that entice more tourists to choosePa as a reliable and attractive destination.
***
The main contents and activities of the 'Culture and Tourism Week' in Sapa:
1. Sep 20: Opening 'Cultural Tourism Week' Welcome 120 years of Sapa tourism.
2. Sep 23: Celebration of 120 years of Sapa tourism
3. Program to experience and explore Sapa
4. Sep 22:Pa international mountain marathon program VMM 2023
5. Sep 18-24: Exibition of agricultural products and OCOP products in Lao Cai
6. Sep 26-28: Organize cultural exchange events
7. Sep 29: Event 'Full Moon Festival Night'
8. Sep 30: Sports Dance Festival
