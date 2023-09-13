Sptel Launches Ultra-Low Latency, Secured Edge Cloud Solution

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SPTel is a joint venture company of ST Engineering and SP Group. SPTel uses unique fibre pathways that combine leased SP Group infrastructure and owned fibre pipes, laid alongside the power network cables. As a leading provider of next-generation telecommunications and digital solutions SPTel places a strong foon innovation and reliability. This enables SPTel to deliver secure and scalable connectivity, edge cloud, IoT-a-a-S and managed security solutions to businesses, government agencies, and service providers. SPTel is committed to driving digital transformation by providing cutting-edge technologies and exceptional customer experiences.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organisations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance.

