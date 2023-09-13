Dhl Express Tops Great Place To Work Asia List For 2023



The accolade is for the fifth year running, demonstrating a strong people culture 23 DHL Express markets in Asia Pacific were Great Place to Work Certified this year

Infographic - What employees can expect at DHL Express

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DHL Excellence. Simply delivered.

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 395,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as 'The logistics company for the world'.

DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 94 billion euros in 2022. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.

DHL