Malaysian Government Launches Rm5,000 Msme Digital Grant Madani

About VeecoTech Solutions

Established in 2011, VeecoTech is a leading Malaysia IT solution company, specialised in helping businesses to achieve their success through digital solutions.

Together with the subsidiary companies, namely Benova and Bold Media, VeecoTech has operations in Penang, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

Being a multidisciplinary team capable of providing an integrated and robust digital ecosystem for clients, VeecoTech's expertise lies in website design, e-commerce, software, branding and marketing solutions.

The company has served over 500 clients from diverse industries, including public sectors, manufacturing, property, financial, healthcare, F&B and others.



