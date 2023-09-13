Saving For Health And Income-Related Emergencies Are Among Top Priorities For Asians: Prudential Survey



More than 60 percent of the people surveyed are putting away substantial sums of money for health and income related emergencies

Generation Y respondents are the biggest emergency savers, with nearly three-quarters putting money aside Insurance provides an important financial safetyfor emergencies. Close to 80 percent of respondents have health insurance while 46 percent have income replacement protection



Generation Z : Often abbreviated as Gen-Z, refers to the cohort of individuals who were born between the mid-1990s and the early 2010s.

Generation Y : Often abbreviated as Gen-Y, refers to the cohort of individuals who were born between the early 1980s and mid-1990s.

Generation X : Often abbreviated as Gen-X, typically includes individuals born between the early-to-mid 1960s and the early 1980s. Baby Boomers : Generation of individuals who were born during the post-World War II baby boom, generally between the mid-1940s and mid-1960s.

Empowering Aspirations a survey that Prudential carried out across five Asian markets - Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. The study interviewed 5,000 people online between March - April 2023 to look at the reasons why people save and take up insurance. It also explores how having a financial safetyto mitigate health and income risks can enable individuals to live more freely and fully to pursue their goals and aspirations.

