World-Famous Contemporary Artist Mr Doodle Jets In To City Of Dreams

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (



), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (



), an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (



), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (



), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (



), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean in Limassol in the Republic of Cyp(



). The Company also continues to operate three satellite casinos in other cities in Cyp(the 'CypCasinos'). For more information about the Company, please visit



.

The Company is majority owned by MeInternational Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.



About Artelli

Artelli is a Pioneering Multi-dimensional Art Space. Joining hands with artists, Artelli has a strong devotion to deliver art projects, including exclusive and debut collections. In the future, the art space would ascend into the world of Metaverse, NFTs and more. Artelli creates exceptional art experiences and atmosphere, reimagining art with brands and culture collaborations to unveil a state-of-the-art multi-dimensional and diversified space, setting them apart from traditional retail and art exhibition models.

Artelli will be expanding footprints worldwide in the next five years, from the Greater Bay Area to mainland China, Hong Kong China, Tokyo, Seoul, New York, London and Paris, becoming the new global landmark of art and culture.



