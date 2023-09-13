Kim Jong Un Says Relations With Russia Top Priority: Kremlin

“Our friendship has deep roots, and relations with the Russian Federation is the top priority for our country now,” Kim said, during talks with Russian President, Vladimir Putin, at the Vostochny spaceport in the Amur region, in Russia's Far East.

Kim thanked the Russian president for the invitation to Russia, adding that, the visit takes place at a crucial time.

Kim also expressed confidence that bilateral talks will help to“bring relations to a new level.”– NNN-TASS