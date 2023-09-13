S. Korean President Nominates New Defence, Culture, Gender Ministers

Shin Won-sik, a lawmaker of the ruling People Power Party and former three-star army general, was picked to replace incumbent Defence Minister, Lee Jong-sup.

Yoo In-chon, a special presidential adviser on culture and sports, was nominated as the new minister of culture, sports and tourism.

Kim Haeng, a former interim leadership member of the People Power Party, was tapped for the new gender equality and family minister.

The three nominees are subject to parliamentary confirmation hearings.– NNN-YONHAP

