Japanese Pm Reshuffles Cabinet Amid Slipping Support Rates

The second cabreshuffle by Kishida since last year included changes to 13 out of 19 ministers, with 11 of them entering the cabfor the first time.

According to the lineup announced today, Finance Minister, Shunichi Suzuki, Chief CabSecretary, Hirokazu Matsuno and Industry Minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura, among six current cabmembers, remained in their posts, as Kishida seeks to maintain stability in key positions.

Notably, the number of female cabmembers jumped to a record five from two, with former Justice Minister, Yoko Kamikawa, a veteran female lawmaker, named foreign minister to replace YoshimHayashi.

Analysts here suggested that Kishida's freshening-up moves are to showcase his commitment to gender equality reforms, which may help boost the cabinet's approval ratings.

Among the new faces, Minoru Kihara took the defence portfolio. Keizo Takemi and Shinako Tsuchiya were appointed health minister and reconstruction minister, respectively. Ichiro Miyashita replaced Tetsuro Nomura as minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

The reshuffle came, as support rates for Kishida's cabhave continued to slide, and in Aug, almost hit the lowest level since he took office in Oct, 2021, amid raging public frustration over the“My Number” national identification card system and soaring prices in the absence of salary hikes.

It is also seen as an opportunity for Kishida to solidify and maintain his political support within the LDP, as he prepares for the party's presidential election scheduled for Sept, next year.

Earlier in the day, Kishida as LDP head also changed the ruling party's leadership.

Regarding the LDP's four key party executives, Toshimitsu Motegi and Koichi Hagiuda were retained as secretary general and policy chief, respectively. Yuko Obuchi, the 49-year-old daughter of late Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi, was appointed as election campaign chief, replacing Hiroshi Moriyama, who became chief of the general council.– NNN-NHK