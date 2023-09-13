No Russian Missile Launchers In Black Sea

The Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , publishing data as of 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 13,

according to Ukrinform

According to the Navy, there is one enemy ship in the Azov and Mediterranean Seas, and no cruise missile carriers have been spotted there.

As reported, on the night of September 13, Russians attacked Ukraine with Shahed-136/131 attack drones. They were launched from three directions - Prymorsko-Akhtarsk, Cape Chauda, and Kursk. The Air Defense of Ukraine destroyed 32 of the 44 enemy targets.