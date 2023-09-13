No Russian Missile Launchers In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia keeps 11 of its ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, and there are no missile carriers among them.
The Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , publishing data as of 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 13,
according to Ukrinform
According to the Navy, there is one enemy ship in the Azov and Mediterranean Seas, and no cruise missile carriers have been spotted there.
Read also: Ukraine's air defenses shot down 32 Shahed UAVs over Odregion overnight
As reported, on the night of September 13, Russians attacked Ukraine with Shahed-136/131 attack drones. They were launched from three directions - Prymorsko-Akhtarsk, Cape Chauda, and Kursk. The Air Defense of Ukraine destroyed 32 of the 44 enemy targets.
