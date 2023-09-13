Two Victims Of Night Attack In Odesa Region In Serious Condition

Oleh Kiper, the head of the OdRegional Military Administration, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"In total, seven civilians were injured as a result of Russian attack drones' attacks on the Izmail district of the Odregion. Six people in Reni and one in Izmail," Kiper said.

According to him, two of the victims are in sericondition in the intensive care unit. They will be transferred to Odtoday.

The condition of four other victims is assessed as moderate, they continue to be treated in Reni.

The victim in Izmail received medical treatment in a hospital and now is at home.

As reported, at night, the south of the Odregion was attacked by several groups of attack drones launched by the Russian military from the Black Sea. Damage to civilian infrastructure was reported.