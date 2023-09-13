Wednesday, 13 September 2023 01:52 GMT

Azerbaijani Fm Meets With Un High Commissioner


9/13/2023 6:06:16 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met in Geneva with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

"The current agenda and prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN High Commission for Human Rights, including the latest events taking place in the region, were discussed," the ministry noted.

Bayramov left for an official visit to Geneva on September 11, 2023.

During the visit, the minister has already met with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), Tatiana Molchan, and Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Daren Tang.

Besides, together with UN Director General in Geneva Tatiana Valovaya, Bayramov took part in the opening ceremony of the "Azerbaijan Hall" in the historic UN building in Geneva.

