Azerbaijani Fm Meets With Un High Commissioner

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met in Geneva with UN High
Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, the Azerbaijani Foreign
Ministry said, Trend reports.
"The current agenda and prospects for cooperation between
Azerbaijan and the UN High Commission for Human Rights, including
the latest events taking place in the region, were discussed," the
ministry noted.
Bayramov left for an official visit to Geneva on September 11,
2023.
During the visit, the minister has already met with President of
the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana
Spoljaric Egger, Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission
for Europe (UNECE), Tatiana Molchan, and Director General of the
World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Daren Tang.
Besides, together with UN Director General in Geneva Tatiana
Valovaya, Bayramov took part in the opening ceremony of the
"Azerbaijan Hall" in the historic UN building in Geneva.
MENAFN13092023000187011040ID1107059584
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.