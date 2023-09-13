Azerbaijan Concerned About Horrific Displays Of Incitement To Hatred - Fm

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Azerbaijan is
concerned about the growing tendency toward intolerance and
discrimination, as well as the horrific displays of Islamophobia
and incitement to hatred, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun
Bayramov said at the fifth meeting of the UN Human Rights Council's
54th session, Trend reports.
According to him, preventing discrimination is essential to
ensuring the protection of human rights.
"Azerbaijan is fully committed to protecting the fundamental
principles of human rights," the minister noted.
He added that the full implementation of human rights is
important for sustainable peace, development, and the well-being of
people.
Bayramov left for an official visit to Geneva on September 11,
2023.
During the visit, he has already met with President of the
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric
Egger, Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Europe
(UNECE) Tatiana Molchan, and Director General of the World
Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Daren Tang.
Besides, together with UN Director General in Geneva Tatiana
Valovaya, the minister took part in the opening ceremony of the
"Azerbaijan Hall" in the historic UN building in Geneva.
