Azerbaijan Concerned About Horrific Displays Of Incitement To Hatred - Fm

According to him, preventing discrimination is essential to ensuring the protection of human rights.

"Azerbaijan is fully committed to protecting the fundamental principles of human rights," the minister noted.

He added that the full implementation of human rights is important for sustainable peace, development, and the well-being of people.

Bayramov left for an official visit to Geneva on September 11, 2023.

During the visit, he has already met with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Tatiana Molchan, and Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Daren Tang.

Besides, together with UN Director General in Geneva Tatiana Valovaya, the minister took part in the opening ceremony of the "Azerbaijan Hall" in the historic UN building in Geneva.