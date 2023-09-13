Nord Recommends Drives For Funding Programme Efficient Drive Systems Pay Off

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) NORD DRIVESYSTEMS supports companies in undertaking the use of high efficiency electric motors funded by a programme of the Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control (BAFA) and ttaking an important step towards energy efficiency and sustainability. Funding is available for both drives in new plants and conversions to more efficient systems, with up to 40 percent of the investment costs being covered.
Industry uses about 70 percent of the electricity consumed in Germany. Consequently, four modules were developed as part of the Federal Funding Scheme for Energy Efficiency in the Economy (EEW) to improve efficiency in Germany. For companies that aim for higher energy efficiency through innovative electric motors and drive systems, module 1 for electric motors and drives and module 4 for general systems are of relevance.“Many of our customers are not aware that the modernisation of drive components and systems is eligible, that is why we are offering support in this regard”, says Jörg Niermann, Head of Marketing at NORD DRIVESYSTEMS.“We see government funding as a great opportunity for companies to become more sustainable and economical with a manageable investment.”
Minimum technical requirements for funding:
. For nominal output powers from 0.12 kW up to 0.75 kW, the requirements of efficiency class IE4 and higher apply
. For nominal output powers from 0.75 kW up to 1000 kW, the requirements of efficiency class IE5 and higher apply
. For nominal output powers of more than 1000 kW, a nominal minimum efficiency of 96.8 percent applies
. For motors with a nominal output power up to and including 1000 kW, which are not subject to any statutory efficiency criteria, the requirements of efficiency class IE5 apply
Different entitlements depending on the company size
The amount of funding depends on the company size. The SME funding in module 1 is aimed at micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises with up to 249 employees and a maximum turnover of € 50 million. It covers 40 percent of the eligible costs up to a maximum of € 200,000. Participation in the programme is possible with investments starting at € 2,000. For companies that do not fall into the SME category, 30 percent of the eligible costs are covered – up to a maximum of € 200,000 – with the same minimum investment. In module 4, SMEs receive € 900 per ton of CO2 saved per year and a maximum of 40 percent of the eligible costs are covered – non-SMEs receive € 500 per ton of CO2 saved and a maximum of 30 percent of the eligible costs.
NORD recommends eligible drives
NORD analyses the actual on-site situation and recommends an eligible drive system. Subsequently, NORD offers to put the customer in touch with an energy advisor who will guide the company through the entire application process – the costs for this are covered by the funding programme.
