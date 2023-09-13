Rohde & Schwarz Continues To Drive Early 6G And Sub-Thz Research

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) To support pioneering mmWave and sub-THz research, Rohde & Schwarz continues to roll out advanced RF test and measurement solutions. Three additional products tailored to W and D band applications will be showcased at the EuMW 2023 in Berlin: The new R&S SFI100A wideband IF vector signal generator, the R&S NRP170TWG thermal power sensor and the R&S FE110ST/SR TX/RX frontends. All three enable researchers to characterize devices and circuits for beyond 5G and 6G mobile communications as well as the novel sensing and automotive radar applications of tomorrow.
At the European Microwave Week 2023 (EuMW) in Berlin, Rohde & Schwarz will showcase three new product innovations; the R&S SFI100A, the R&S NRP170TWG and the R&S FE110ST/SR. The new instruments seamlessly complement existing cutting-edge RF test solutions for applications in the W band (75 GHz to 110 GHz) and D band (110 GHz to 170 GHz) and meet early sub-THz testing needs for beyond 5G and 6G research.
R&S SFI100A wideband IF vector signal generator
Rohde & Schwarz will give a first demonstration of the new R&S SFI100A wideband IF vector signal generator, developed to meet bandwidth needs for demanding applications, such as early 6G research, high capacity wireless backhaul, fixed wireless access, sensing and automotive radar. The compact, user-friendly instrument has a very wide RF modulation bandwidth of up to 10 GHz and generates fully calibrated IF signals. The R&S SFI100A connects seamlessly with an R&S FExxxST up-conversion frontend to cover different frequency ranges and provide full control of the frontend, letting the solution act as a single instrument. In addition to the IF interface, the R&S SFI100A also has analog IQ outputs, ideal for wideband signal generation in the baseband. At the EuMW, Rohde & Schwarz will show the R&S SFI100A combined with the R&S FSW50 signal and spectrum analyzer and R&S FE170ST/SR TX/RX frontends to upconvert and downconvert signals, and the new R&S NRP170TWG thermal power sensor for the D band. Together, the instruments are a complete and streamlined wideband D band communication testing solution.
R&S NRP170TWG(N) thermal power sensor
The new R&S NRP170TWG(N) will extend the thermal RF power sensors portfolio from Rohde & Schwarz to include the precision measurement of power levels in the frequency range from 110 GHz to 170 GHz. The sensors come in two models; the R&S NRP170TWG (connected via USB) and the R&S NRP170TWGN (connected via USB and LAN) and will be the only plug & play power sensors on the market for D band measurements. Specification highlights include a dynamic range from –35 dBm to +20 dBm, outstanding performance and excellent impedance matching. The thermal power sensors will be the fastest and only RF power sensors on the market for the D band that meet mass production requirements. They are fully compatible with the other D band test solutions from Rohde & Schwarz.
R&S FE110ST/SR TX/RX frontends
The new R&S FE110ST/SR TX/RX frontends extend the frequency range of Rohde & Schwarz signal sources such as the R&S SMW200A vector signal generator or the new R&S SFI100A wideband IF vector signal generator as well as the R&S FSW signal and spectrum analyzer to cover the W band (75 GHz to 110 GHz). They complement the company's portfolio of easy-to-mount frontends. At the EuMW, Rohde & Schwarz will showcase them in a setup of multi-port measurements in combination with the R&S SMW200A vector signal generator and the R&S RTP oscilloscope.
