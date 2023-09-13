Qatar Reaffirms Support For Sudanese People To Overcome Current Crisis

The State of Qatar underlined its keenness to promote and protect human rights in Sudan and ensure its stability, security, unity, and territorial integrity, reaffirming that it stands with the Sudanese people to overcome the crisis they are going through.

This came in the State of Qatar's statement delivered by HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the UN Office in Geneva Dr. Hind Abdulrahman Al Muftah during the interactive dialogue on the High Commissioner's oral update on Sudan within the framework of the 54th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Her Excellency pointed out that the State of Qatar confirms the importance of commitment to human rights guarantees for Sudanese people during peace and war situations, and stresses that the major step is to ensure immediate cessation of fighting, restore security and engage in a meaningful dialogue that ends the current crisis through peaceful means and protects the Sudanese people from further suffering.

In this regard, she reaffirmed the State of Qatar's support for the Joint SaudiInitiative and its welcome to other regional and international endeavors, expressing her hope for the success of these efforts.

She added that the State of Qatar is closely following the humanitarian situation in Sudan and confirms that it has been continuing its efforts to provide the essential humanitarian assistance for the Sudanese people since the crisis began.

She noted the State of Qatar's response to the humanitarian plan in Sudan and the regional plan for refugees, stemming from its moral and humanitarian duty and continuation of its constant development efforts in Sudan.

Her Excellency called on parties to the conflict in Sudan to resort to the voice of reason, give priority to public interest, pursue dialogue as means of disputes resolution to attain a comprehensive and sustainable peace agreement that achieves the aspirations of the Sudanese people in stability, development and prosperity.