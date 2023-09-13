(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- The UK economy shrank more than expected in July, driven by strike action by NHS workers and teachers, according to official figures.
Wet weather also hit the construction and retail industries, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said, causing the economy to contract by 0.5%.
The figures were worse than analysts had predicted and continue a trend of weak economic growth in the UK.
But the ONS said the broader picture for the country looked more positive. It added that while July saw the economy shrink, output across the services, production and construction sectors was growing in the three months to July. (end)
nbs.rk
MENAFN13092023000071011013ID1107059571
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.