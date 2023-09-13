Acting Pm Affirms Reckless Drivers Will Be Dealt With Firmly

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Acting Prime Minister, Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah affirmed on Wednesday the importance of dealing with reckless drivers firmly and traffic congestions promptly to ensure everyone's safety as the school's new academic year starts next week.
In a statement released by the Ministry's Public Relations and Media Security, Sheikh Talal headed a security meeting with Undersecretary of the Ministry, Lieutenant General Anwar Al-Barjas, to follow up on the Ministry's readiness to handle traffic congestions during school hours.
Sheikh Talal stressed the importance of police presence on all roads and intersections that lead up to schools in residential areas to help reduce traffic congestion and eliminate illegal parking in front of schools.
He also ordered to boost security and traffic awareness campaigns to provide parents and drivers with all the necessary information needed to avoid motorists' bad behaviors that can affect the safety of other drivers. (end)
