Bitget Unveils Results Of Smart Awards 2023: Recognizing Exceptional Investment Talents

Awardees of the Hero Traders Awards are invited to claim their prize on stage in Bitget's EmpowerX Summit.

Bitget partners with 0xScope , a renowned name in blockchain analytics solutions to recognize and honor exceptional performance in key on-chain activities. The Bitget Smart Awards encompass two segments-the Smart Money Awards and the Hero Trader Awards. The awards cast a spotlight on exemplary investment activities through meticulanalysis of on-chain data.



The Smart Money Awards honors outstanding individuals from 3 distinct categories: Airdrop Hunters, NFT Guand Memecoin Masters.

Their accomplishments offer a wealth of knowledge and insights for fellow investors.By observing their actions and decisions, we can gain a deeper understanding of emerging project trends, NFT market dynamics, and meme coin investment opportunities.

In the fiercely competitive Airdrop Hunter category, five exceptional winners have emerged. Their success is rooted in their proactive exploration of new blockchain projects and their extensive engagement with a diverse range of protocols. These savvy investors have executed financial transactions with over 300 projects across approximately 40 different chains, showcasing a profound understanding of emerging crypto ventures.

The NFT Guru award recipients have achieved remarkable profits through strategic NFT acquisitions. The top three winners, in particular, demonstrated extraordinary foresight by heavily investing in the Milady NFT collection. This success underscores their unique insights into the NFT market. Analyzing their actions and decisions will provide valuable guidance on NFT market trends and potential investment prospects.

In the Memecoin Master category, the winners owe their success to their early involvement, remarkable patience, and strategic team collaborations. They entered meme coin projects during their infancy and reaped returns that exceeded their initial investments by thousands of times. Crucially, they maintained a long-term perspective rather than opting for short-term gains, a testament to their unwavering confidence in the projects they supported.

From there 32 contestants were selected to proceed onto the final round, and eventually, four Wealth Hunters emerged from the competition representing the epitome of investment excellence and innovation. Regarding the Trader of The People category, which recognizes the most popular Copy Trading elite trader from each region, we attracted 27,473 participants, who garnered 38,722 votes for Futures Copy Trading and 17,432 votes for Spot Copy Trading.



"In the crypto world, talent and strategy make all the difference. The Smart Awards 2023 recognize those who have not only excelled but have set new standards in crypto investment. We believe in acknowledging and celebrating these achievements as they provide invaluable insights for the entire crypto community," said Gracy Chen, Managing Director at Bitget.

"We are proud to partner with Bitget in recognizing blockchain excellence through the Smart Money Awards. Our partnership exemplifies the power of adopting a behavioral analytics and user-centric approach when looking at on-chain data. Together, we've forged a transparent and reliable process for the Smart Money Awards." said Raffaele Ragini, CMO at 0xScope

At Bitget, we remain committed to fostering a vibrant and informed crypto community . The Smart Awards hosted in partnership with 0xScope are a testament to our dedication to recognizing and celebrating exceptional talent in the crypto space. Congratulations to all the winners, and we look forward to witnessing their continued success in the evolving world of cryptocurrencies.

