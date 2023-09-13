Oppenheimer Announces Brand Relaunch

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer")-a leading

wealth manager, investment bank, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY ) - today announced the launch of a strategic brand initiative. The relaunch is accompanied by a multi-channel advertising campaign that demonstrates "The Power of Oppenheimer Thinking," a new tagline which underscores the firm's mission: to apply original thinking that anticipates and captures innovative investment opportunities that improve clients' outcomes.



"Brand awareness holds immense significance for Oppenheimer, serving as a beacon for our clients. This initiative represents a contemporary brand evolution, harmonizing our history with the dynamic outlook that propelsforward," said Robert Lowenthal, President of Oppenheimer. "As a heritage brand with a storied legacy, we set out on a journey of engagement, gathering insights from our valued employees, advisors, and a diverse spectrum of institutional and wealth management clients."

Lowenthal continued, "As we unveil our revitalized brand, we are excited for the opportunity to reintroduce ourselves to the world, symbolizing our enduring legacy and visionary aspirations. It is important to emphasize that our ongoing pursuit of sustained brand recognition is deeply rooted in a profound understanding of our stakeholders' needs. Today, we are committed to making our second century even stronger than our first by using The Power of Oppenheimer Thinking in our three core businesses (Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Investment Banking) to help improve client outcomes and leave the world a better place."

The relaunch includes:



A national ad campaign that uses the "O" of the Oppenheimer logo to replace the "o" within featured words that highlight Oppenheimer's effective approach to wealth management and investing. Words like "proven" and "resourceful" use the logo to show the firm's commitment at the heart of each statement. This campaign will feature digitally in publications such as The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, and the airwaves of Bloomberg radio.

A revamped website,

Oppenheimer, which will serve as a valuable resource hub, offering in-depth insights and thought leadership pieces reflecting the core themes of the campaign. Significant enhancements which have been made to the firm's Client Access platform, providing users with a seamless and optimal experience.

"I am thrilled to be part of this important brand effort," said Joan Khoury, Managing Director and Chief Marketing Officer with Oppenheimer. "It's a new day at Oppenheimer, one in which everyone is firmly united in harnessing our history, intellectual capital, and our way forward. We are better positioned than ever to pursue a future where we continually seek to uncover new, unexplored opportunities and take on challenges to achieve positive outcomes for clients."

