Petra, Psut Join Hands To Serve Community

Amman, Sep. 13 ( Petra) -- The Jordan News Agency (Petra) and the Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT) have joined forces in a collaborative effort to strengthen their partnership and jointly serve the community.
The two entities recently signed a cooperation program aimed at elevating public awareness of scientific and cognitive issues.
The deal was inked by Fairouz Mubaideen, Director-General of Petra, and Wejdan Abu Elhaija, PSUT President, in the presence of officials from both institutions.
Expressing pride in partnering with PSUT, Mubaideen acknowledged the institution's remarkable stature as a prominent scientific establishment on both local and international fronts.
She commended the university for its contributions to the Jordanian educational landscape, emphasizing its continupursuit of development and innovation.
Additionally, Mubaideen also underscored Petra's commitment to highlighting the role of Jordanian educational institutions through its press coverage, shedding light on their achievements and their crucial role in supporting comprehensive and sustainable development.
This includes showcasing the Kingdom's accomplishments in both the general and higher education sectors.
In turn, Abu ElHaija emphasized that this cooperation aligns with the university's strategic partnership and social responsibility objectives. The collaboration is expected to significantly contribute to enhancing public understanding of scientific and cognitive matters.
Furthermore, she highlighted the university's commitment to specialized scientific topics and its dedication to providing the local community with a
knowledge-based scientific culture rooted in accurate information. By doing so, the university aims to address varisocietal challenges effectively.
Under the cooperation program, the two parts have agreed to organize joint training programs, courses, and workshops in the scientific and media domains, further strengthening their collaboration.
