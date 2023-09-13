Pet Care Packaging Market 2023 Future Set To Massive Growth | Amcor, Mondi, Printpack, Sonoco X Herald







The qualitative report published by market intelligence data research on the “ Pet Care Packaging Market offers an in-depth examination of the current trends, latest expansions, conditions, market size, varidrivers, limitations, and key players along with their profile details. The Pet Care Packaging market report offers the historical data for 2017 to 2022 and also makes available the forecast data from the year 2023 to 2029 which is based on revenue. With the help of all this information research report helps the Market contributors to expand their market positions. With the benefit of all these explanations, this market research report recommends a business strategy for present market participants to strengthen their role in the market. This report analyzes the impact of the Covid 19 pandemic on the Pet Care Packaging Market from a Global and Regional perspective.

Amcor, Mondi, Printpack, Sonoco, American Packaging, Ampac, AptarGroup, Ardagh Group, Ball, Berlin Packaging, Berry Plastics, Gateway Packaging, Graphic Packaging, Greif

In January 2021, Mondi announced the launch of two new-fangled paper-based bags for Germany based Interquell, thereby rendering sustainability benefits and consumer convenience. ProAmpac, in March 2021, announced the acquisition of Brayford Plastics Ltd. and IG Industries Plc that do produce recyclable pet care packaging products.

Regional Analysis:

The region-wise coverage of the market is mentioned in the report, mainly focusing on the regions:

North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

U.S. dominated the North American region with a majority market share and a revenue of USD 3.2 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to expand at a significant pace from 2023 to 2029. North America has a large and growing pet ownership base. The rise in pet ownership, including dogs, cats, and small animals, leads to a higher demand for pet care products, such as pet food, treats, toys, and grooming items, driving the need for pet care packaging.

The demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions was on the rise. Consumers and pet owners were increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of packaging waste. As a result, packaging companies were exploring and implementing more sustainable materials, such as biodegradable and compostable options, as well as incorporating recycled content into their packaging designs. Pet owners sought packaging that offered convenience and ease of use. Single-serving pouches and resealable packaging formats gained popularity, allowing for portion control, and maintaining product freshness.

The Pet Care Packaging Market Report provides a preliminary review of the industry, definitions, classifications, and enterprise chain shape. Market analysis is furnished for the worldwide markets which include improvement tendencies, hostile view evaluation, and key regions development. Development policies and plans are discussed, and manufacturing strategies and fee systems are also analyzed.

Pet Care Packaging Market Segmentation by Types:

Flexible Packaging

Rigid Plastic

Metal

Paperboard

Pet Care Packaging Market Segmentation by Applications:

Dog

Cat

Fish

Birds

Other

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis

The readers in the section will recognize how the Pet Care Packaging market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transference, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. These factors negatively affected the market during the war.”

