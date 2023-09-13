North America Ott Tv And Video Market Set For Steady Growth Amid Maturing Subscription Landscape

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America OTT TV and Video Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report presents a comprehensive analysis of the Over-The-Top (OTT) TV and video market in North America, shedding light on key trends, growth projections, and market dynamics.
As the boom growth era forOTT experiences a slowdown, the report predicts that OTT TV episode and movie revenues in thewill reach $82 billion by 2029, a modest increase from $74 billion in 2023. Subscription Video-On-Demand (SVOD) revenues are projected to grow by $2 billion, reaching $55 billion, with limited growth anticipated beyond 2025. The research forecasts a rise in SVOD subscriptions to 427 million by 2029, up from 409 million in 2023.
Advertising-supported Video-On-Demand (AVOD) for TV series and movies is poised to play a significant role, contributing $22 billion to the market by 2029, a jump from $16 billion in 2023. Fast Advertising (advertising on online linear channels) is expected to account for $6.5 billion of the AVOD total in 2029, compared to $4.3 billion in 2023.
Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, noted, "These forecasts reflect the new reality. Subscriptions are stuttering as the market matures and consolidates. Advertising growth will be lower than our previforecasts. Platforms are more cautiabout increasing content spend which will stifle subscriber development."
Key Insights from the Report:
Market Value Projection: The market value is estimated at $74 billion in 2023 and is predicted to grow to $82 billion by 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.7%. Subscription Dynamics: SVOD revenues will continue to grow, albeit at a slower pace, reaching $55 billion by 2029. The report forecasts 427 million SVOD subscriptions by 2029, reflecting a maturing market. AVOD Contribution: AVOD for TV series and movies is set to make a significant contribution, reaching $22 billion by 2029, with FAST advertising accounting for $6.5 billion of the AVOD total.
The report offers a comprehensive insight into the market through detailed country-by-country analysis and an Excel workbook that covers yearly data from 2015 to 2029, including household penetration, SVOD subscribers, and OTT, AVOD & FAST revenues for movies and TV episodes.
