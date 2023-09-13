(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S
Public announcement no. 546
September 13th, 2023
FINANCIAL CALENDAR
Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces the following financial calendar.
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Annual reporting 2023
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Annual general meeting 2024
Wednesday , August 21, 2024
Half year reporting 2024
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Annual reporting 2024
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Annual general meeting 2025
MENAFN13092023004107003653ID1107059507
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.