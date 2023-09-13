Wednesday, 13 September 2023 01:48 GMT

Public announcement no. 546
September 13th, 2023

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces the following financial calendar.

Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Annual reporting 2023

Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Annual general meeting 2024

Wednesday , August 21, 2024
Half year reporting 2024

Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Annual reporting 2024

Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Annual general meeting 2025

