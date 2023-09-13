Hisense Revolutionises Kitchen Experience In South Africa With Premium Smart Fridges

Hisense's Premium Smart Range Refrigerators

With a 27-year history in South Africa, Hisense has become a trusted brand in every facet of consumers' lives, with its products now being a common sight in thousands of households across the country. The company, in 2010,

set up a cutting-edge manufacturing facility in Cape Town's Atlantis Industrial Park. This facility has the capacity to produce more than half a million refrigerators and televisions each year, showcasing Hisense's commitment to providing the local market with top-notch products.

The success of Hisense can be attributed to its global presence and commitment to innovation. Hisense has expanded its brand and product range across the globe, employing over 10,000 engineers and technicians across 66 companies worldwide. The company's investment in research and development has resulted in numeraccolades, including the prestigiProduct of the Year 2022 award for its 12kg washing machine.

At the forefront of Hisense's innovation is the PureFlat range, which is redefining what customers can expect from a refrigerator. These smart fridges seamlessly integrate into modern kitchens, offering design perfection while optimising food storage. The adjustable cantilever shelves ensure groceries fit effortlessly, eliminating cramped spaces. The metal tech cooling system maintains precise temperatures, guaranteeing fresh and delicifood every time you open the fridge. With an antibacterial guard that eliminates up to 99% of bacteria, impeccable hygiene is guaranteed.

What sets Hisense PureFlat fridges apart is their smart living enhancements. Through the Connect Life app, users can remotely control their fridge, adjusting temperature settings and monitoring opening and closing of the door. The smart display provides access to shopping lists, recipes, food expiration date management, reminders, and even a platform to showcase photos and leave notes for the household. Powered by modern inverter compressors, these fridges operate quietly, efficiently, and smoothly, enhancing the overall kitchen experience.

From TVs and sound systems to microwaves and fridges, Hisense products offer unparalleled quality and performance. For more about Hisense's PureFlat fridge range available in South Africa, please visit:



Hisense H750FSB-IDS (Multi-Door) Refrigerator

Hisense H750FS-WD (Multi-Door) Refrigerator

Hisense H780SB-IDL (Side by Side) Refrigerator Hisense H760FSB-WD (Multi-Door) Refrigerator

CONTACT:

[email protected]



Photo -

SOURCE Hisense South Africa