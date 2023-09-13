Rejuveron Raises $75 Million In Financing To Support Healthy Aging And Accelerate Presence In The Middle East

Rejuveron Life Sciences

Rejuveron raises $75 million in dual tranche Series B and convertible loan financing to support healthy aging and accelerate presence in the Middle East

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- - Rejuveron closes USD $75 million dual tranche Series B and convertible loan financing co-led by life science specialist Catalio Capital Management and Apeiron Investment Group. Mubadala Capital joins the syndicate.

- Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, Rejuveron announces opening of Abu Dhabi office, with additional Middle Eastern partnerships as part of expanded foto support the region's healthcare innovation strategy.

- As part of its strategy to support pioneers in the field of aging, Rejuveron acquires stake in cutting-edge brain synapse regeneration program developed by Nobel Prize winner, Dr. Thomas Sudhof.

Rejuveron Life Sciences AG ('Rejuveron'), a Zurich-based biotechnology company focused on pioneering therapies to promote healthy aging, has closed a USD $75 million dual tranche Series B equity and convertible loan financing. The syndicate was led by Catalio Capital Management and existing investor Apeiron Investment Group, the family office and private investment firm of entrepreneur and investor Christian Angermayer, founding investor of Rejuveron. The international syndicate included variinstitutional investors and family offices, including Mubadala Capital who joins as a new investor.

Rejuveron, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies to tackle diseases of aging, is on a mission to prolong health span and lifespan. Proceeds from the financing will be used to expand and advance its portfolio of innovative medicines aimed at helping people to age better and live longer.

As part of the company's expanded strategic foin the Middle East, Rejuveron will establish offices in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The move will enable Rejuveron to take a leading role in fostering the UAE's transformation into a hub of longevity research and innovation. In line with this expansion, Rejuveron has initiated partnerships with local universities and hospitals to drive aging research in the region, including NYU Abu Dhabi, among others.

Aksana Labokha, CEO of Rejuveron said,“The financing is a huge step forward and we are really excited about growing operational presence and links to the MENA region. The UAE, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other Gulf States have clearly outlined strategic objectives to advancing a healthcare system that encompasses longevity and preventative medicine.

The MENA region has already seen several major announcements to propel longevity research and development. We believe that taking our place in this thriving ecosystem will help our development goals and invigorate healthcare delivery that is much needed to advance the cause of preventative medicine.

Aaron Weaver, Rejuveron Board Member and Director MENA, Apeiron Investment Group, adds:“Preventative medicine needs a political and regulatory embrace, and we see no better place to map that vision than somewhere that can forge long-term change. The political leadership within the and Saudi Arabia have taken bold and forward-thinking steps in setting out ambitions and institutions supporting a very necessary transformation of the healthcare system and we, as a longevity research and development company have such deep gratitude for their ambitivision and progress in making preventative medicine a reality. It also excitesto see Mubadala join our mission to transform the treatment of age-related diseases.”

Rejuveron has also acquired a stake in Boost Neuroscience, a cutting-edge brain synapse regeneration company that was developed by Nobel Prize winner and Venture Partner at Catalio, Dr Thomas Sudhof. The investment is part of the company's long-term strategy to support pioneers in the field of aging, supporting their mission to transform scientific discoveries into medicines.

Co-founder and Chairman of Rejuveron, Christian Angermayer said:“Our mission is to develop therapies to tackle diseases of aging to prolong healthspan and lifespan for everyone. We particularly like to support high-caliber science in areas that so far lack real development efforts, such as brain ageing. This is why I am especially excited to team up with Catalio and Nobel Prize winner, Dr Thomas Sudhof.”

Alaa Halawa, Executive Director and Head of U.S. Ventures at Mubadala Capital Ventures said: "We are delighted to back Rejuveron, a global leader in longevity science, in its pioneering mission to bring innovations that will help people lead healthier and longer lives. We hope our investment will contribute to turning this goal into a reality in the near future."

About Rejuveron

Rejuveron is a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating therapies to improve healthy aging. Its experienced drug discovery and development team applies a deep understanding of the biology of aging, alongside technological advances in biopharmaceutical R&D, to progress a new generation of medicines that will help people to age better and live longer.

Through its programs, each uniquely focused on preventing, repairing, or reversing the hallmarks of aging, Rejuveron is advancing a therapeutic pipeline that ranges from drug discovery to the clinic. Rejuveron's business model is to create or acquire innovative programs, each being held within a wholly owned or majority-owned company.

The current portfolio is diversified across modalities, stages, as well as aging hallmarks, and includes a revolutionary small molecule approach to regenerate endogenstem cell, currently in a Phase 1/2a in the in retinitis pigmentpatients; a novel drug combination therapy for sarcopenia in a Phase 1b human trial.

Rejuveron has headquarters and state-of-the-art laboratories in Switzerland's biotech hub in Bio-Technopark Schlieren, Zürich with Abu Dhabi operations in the process of being set up. Its current portfolio includes: Endogena Therapeutics (Switzerland, & Canada), Rejuveron Senescence Therapeutics (Switzerland & Spain), Rejuveron Vascular Therapeutics (Switzerland), Rejuveron Telomere Therapeutics (Switzerland), Rejuvenate BioMed (Belgium) and Boost Neuroscience (US).

Co-founded in 2019 by entrepreneurial scientist, Matthias Steger, and visionary investor, Christian Angermayer, Rejuveron has state-of-the-art incubator laboratory facilities and offices at its headquarters in Zürich's Bio-Technopark (Switzerland) as well as program teams located in the USA, Canada, Spain and Belgium.

