Aseza Hosts Workshop On Sustainable Fisheries Development

Aqaba, Sep. 13 (Petra) -- The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), in a collaborative effort with the Regional Organization for the Conservation of the Environment of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden (PERSGA), has organized a national communication workshop to introduce the Sustainable Development Project for Fishery Resources in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.
In remarks during the workshop, Ayman Suleiman, Technical Advisor to ASEZA's Chairman of the Board of Commissioners, underscored the significance of this initiative, and emphasized ASEZA's strong commitment to the preservation of marine resources.
Commending the close partnership between ASEZA and the regional organization, Suleiman highlighted the successful joint efforts in implementing programs and projects dedicated to safeguarding the marine and coastal environment, noting that these initiatives aim to ensure the enduring sustainability of marine resources for the benefit of future generations.
He also stressed the pressing need for regional collaboration in confronting the escalating challenges and threats that confront the marine and coastal environments of the Red Sea.
The two-day workshop drew participation from diverse stakeholders, including governmental bodies, media representatives, and voluntary associations in Aqaba.
Its core objectives encompassed the elevation of public awareness and the active engagement of citizens in combating illegal, unregulated, and unreported fishing. Furthermore, the workshop focused on the conservation of fish stocks, fish aggregations, and breeding sites along the Jordanian coast of the Gulf of Aqaba.
The workshop represents a pivotal component of the Sustainable Development Project for Fishery Resources in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, a project bolstered by the support of the World Bank. At the national level, the implementation of this project is spearheaded by ASEZA, with a special foon Aqaba Marine Park.
