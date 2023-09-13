Jhco Sends Humanitarian Aid Plane To Libya

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 13 (Petra) -- In response to the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II, the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) has taken swift action by preparing and deploying a humanitarian and relief aid aircraft to Libya.
This initiative has been carried out in close coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, as well as the Jordanian Armed Forces/Air Force.
The first plane, loaded with essential emergency relief materials such as tents, blankets, mattresses, and food parcels, has been dispatched.
The Jhas worked diligently to coordinate with relevant authorities in Libya to ensure the efficient delivery of aid to all areas affected by the hurricane and floods.
The primary fois on distributing these provisions to deserving families who have been afflicted by the devastation.
Hussein Al-Shibli, JSecretary General, expressed the joint efforts being made by the organization, the Foreign Ministry, the Jordanian Armed Forces, and security services to prepare and send relief aid with unified efforts to implement the high Royal directives, and after the appeal launched by the Libyan government to the international community for assistance.
The Hashemite organization stands in solidarity with the people of Libya during these difficult circumstances, ensuring that the necessary relief materials are provided to mitigate the impact of the hurricane and floods.
