Pha Extends Support To Libya And Morocco Amidst Natural Disasters

Amman, Sep. 13 (Petra) -- In a demonstration of solidarity and empathy, the Private Hospitals Association (PHA), has offered its condolences and unwavering support to the people of Libya and Moroin the wake of recent natural disasters.
In a statement on Wednesday, the association pledged its commitment to stand by the side of the Libyan and Moroccan people during these trying times, and expressed its dedication to deploying its available resources to bolster the efforts of Jordan in providing assistance and relief to the affected communities in both countries.
