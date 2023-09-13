Usd Settles At Kd 0.308

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Exchange rate of thedollar on Wednesday stood at KD 0.308 while the Euro stabilized at KD 0.331, compared to Tuesday's rates.
The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) said in its daily bulletin that the British sterling pound steadied at KD 0.385, the Swiss franc remained stable at KD 0.345 and the Japanese Yen remained unchanged, trading at KD 0.002.
The CBK publishes daily average exchange rates that do not necessarily reflect actual prices of the currencies' trade for the day. (end)
