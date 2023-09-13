Eritrea: Message Of Condolence

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
President Isaias Afwerki sent message of condolence to Mr. Mohamed al-Menfi, Chairman of Libya's Presidential Council, expressing his profound sorrow and solidarity of the people and Government of Eritrea with Libya for the loss of over 2000 lives and huge destruction of property caused by the catastrophoic flooding in the country.
President Isaias also sent condolences to the families of the deceased, wished the injured a speedy recovery, good health, and stability and peace for the Libyan people.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.
