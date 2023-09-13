Celebrating Two Decades Of Empowering Development: Mci Solutions Marks Its 20Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) MCI Solutions, a leading provider of transformative learning and development experiences, is excited to announce its 20th Anniversary this September. Over the past two decades, MCI has remained at the forefront of empowering businesses and individuals, consistently fostering growth, and driving success.
This monumental achievement wouldn't have been possible without the unwavering trust and partnership of clients, employees, and everyone who's been a part of the MCI journey. In acknowledgment of this immense support, MCI has curated a series of events throughout September, allowing everyone to join in the celebration.
Making a Positive Impact: MCI's Fundraising Campaign for September
In their continueffort to give back, MCI Solutions has initiated a fundraising campaign, directly contributing to the well-being of individuals living with cerebral palsy. For every review or LinkedIn comment received in September, MCI Institute ( will generously donate $20 to the September Fundraising. This provides everyone a unique opportunity to not only celebrate with MCI but also make a meaningful difference in someone's life.
Virtual Sessions: Expanding Knowledge Horizons
To further deliver value to its stakeholders, MCI Solutions is hosting a series of insightful virtual sessions with industry experts:
Modern Training Challenges of Large or Complex Organisations – 7th September, 12:00 pm AEST. Katherine Watkinson of Metcash and Dr. Denise Meyerson of MCI will deep-dive into strategic approaches for complex organizational learning.
Let's Write a Learning Program with GPT – 12th September, 12:00 pm AEST. Dr. Denise Meyerson will showcase the integration of AI, specifically using CHAT GPT, in creating learning programs.
Powerful Tools for Hybrid Facilitation – 20th September, 12:00 pm AEST. Annie Sophia Larkin, together with Dr. Denise Meyerson, will unravel the intricacies of hybrid facilitation for inclusive learning.
Leading Through Transition – 26th September, 12:00 pm AEST. Alison Brady from Communicorp and MCI's CEO Jenna Baskin will present actionable strategies for supporting teams through change in the VUCA era.
Registration links for these sessions can be found here - off the celebrations, MCI Solutions wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to all who have been integral to their 20-year journey. The relationships forged and the shared milestones achieved truly reflect a story of collaboration, excellence, and positive impact.
For those who've been a part of the MCI story, the company extends its deepest gratitude and eagerly anticipates the future chapters they will write together.
About MCI Solutions
For 20 years, MCI Solutions has been dedicated to providing transformative learning and development experiences, empowering businesses and individuals. Their unwavering commitment to excellence and making a positive impact has made them a trusted partner in fostering growth and driving success.
Company :-MCI institute
User :- jacky lou
Email :
Phone :-1300 658 388 Url :-
MENAFN13092023003198003206ID1107059409
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.