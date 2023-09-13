Blue Turtle Dental Is Now An In-Network Provider Of Stanford's Cardinal Care Aetna Dental Plan

Delaying dental treatments can lead to longer treatments and higher costs.

However, even a simple cleaning can be costly and if you are a Stanford student looking for guidance on dental coverage, look no further. Blue Turtle Dental in Palo Alto & Redwood City, CA is now an in-network provider of Stanford University's Cardinal Care Aetna Dental Plan.

Cardinal Care Aetna Dental Plan - Know More

Cardinal Care's dental benefits are now administered by Aetna PPO Dental. Coverage includes diagnostic and preventive services at 100% with a one-time $25 deductible when an in-network Aetna PPO dentist is used. Many restorative, endodontics, periodontal & oral surgery procedures are also covered at 80% of the negotiated charge. For more information, visit the Aetna PPO Dental website.

As Blue Turtle Dental is an in-network provider of Stanford's Cardinal Care Aetna Dental plan, you can enjoy all the benefits of a high-tech, high-comfort dental clinic with offices in Palo Alto, CA and Redwood City, CA.

At Blue Turtle Dental, we've got your back on both health & budgetary fronts. If you're a Stanford student, talk toto see how we can help finance your dental procedures and minimize your out-of-pocket expense for procedures partially covered or not covered by your insurance! We routinely work with insurance companies so you can get the most out of your plan and also offer student discounts and simple convenient payment plans for most treatments without having to go through the hassle of credit checks.

About Blue Turtle Dental:

Blue Turtle Dental is a privately owned and operated dental suite that you can count on for the best dental care in Palo Alto & Redwood City, CA. You can count onfor integrity, innovation, and empathetic practice. We don't sell you treatments that have no benefit to you just to improve our bottom line and work together to find the right option for you, not only aesthetically but financially as well.

Located close to Stanford University, we accept most insurances, including Delta Dental PPO & Cardinal Care Aetna Dental Plan.. Leading-edge, high-tech treatments make our practice unique. Our staff of highly experienced dentists in Palo Alto, is trained in cultural sensitivity and speaks fluent Mandarin, Shanghainese, Tagalog, Korean, Hindi, Urdu, and Spanish. We consider our patients to be part of our team and encourage honest communication and open dialog. With us, you can trust that you're getting the exact care you need. Your comfort is our mission. Your smile is our passion.