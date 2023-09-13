Woodbridge International Closes Sale Of K12 Energy To Mars Equity Partners

K12 Energy operating in Northern California is a fast-growing provider of proprietary, low-cost, renewable energy solutions. The company offers a unique, innovative energy finance solution for solar energy projects. The Company's proprietary Power Purchase Agreement“PPA” allows both nonprofits (who cannot benefit from federal tax incentives) and for-profits to go green without affecting their budget.

Mars Equity Partners, located in Concord, California is an investment firm founded by operators who understand the complexities of starting, growing and selling a small business.

Woodbridge International's ground-breaking approach to marketing a company globally has transformed the way the sell-side M&A industry does business.

Contact:

Don Krier



203-389-8400 x201