Sudanese Citizens Detained For Attempting To Violate Azerbaijan's Border With Georgia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Citizens of
Sudan who attempted to violate the border of Azerbaijan with
Georgia have been detained, the Azerbaijani State Border Service
said, Trend reports.
According to the service, Sudanese citizens Hassan Noreen, born
in 1998, and Ahmed Abdelrahman, born in 1990, were detained in the
territory of "Zagatala" border detachment of a border post near
Pochtbina village of Azerbaijan's Balakan district on September 12
at 16:45 (GMT+4).
"The investigation established that the detainees officially
arrived in Azerbaijan on September 9, after which they were going
to illegally cross to Georgia and, from there, go to other European
countries," the service noted.
Moreover, on September 12 in the territory of the "Khudat"
border detachment of a border post near Khanoba village of the
Khachmaz district, resident of Azerbaijan's Ganja city Ramiz
Babayev, born in 1963, who tried to violate Azerbaijan's border in
the direction of Russia.
Operative-search activities on these facts in order to reveal
and neutralize illegal migration channel are continuing.
Previously, Nepalese citizens Karki Ghimire Renuka, Bahattarai
Menuka, Pantha Bal Krishna, and Raut Deep, who tried to violate the
state border of Azerbaijan in the direction of Russia, were
detained on September 9 in the territory of the "Khudat" border
detachment near Zuhul village of Khachmaz district.
In addition, an Iranian citizen, resident of Parsabad, Hamidi
Bahman Hajimahmud, born in 1977, illegally crossed the state border
from Iran in the direction of Azerbaijan, were detained in the
territory of the "Horadiz" border detachment near Amirzeidli
village of Beylagan district on September 10.
Meanwhile, the citizens of Afghanistan, Seraj Helaluddin
Serajuddin and Haidari Ezatullah Abdulkasim, who violated the state
border from Iran towards Azerbaijan, were detained on September 10
in the territory of the "Lankaran" border detachment near
Gapichimahalla village of Astara district.
MENAFN13092023000187011040ID1107059388
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.