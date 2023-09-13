Armenian Pm's Statements May Lead To Escalation In South Caucasus - Russian Mfa

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. The statements
of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan can lead to an
escalation of the situation in the South Caucasus, the Spokesperson
for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a
briefing, Trend reports.
She pointed out that such unfriendly statements should not be
made.
According to Zakharova, such statements are unacceptable and
harmful because they can damage the normalization process [between
Armenia and Azerbaijan], and disrupt all agreements achieved with
Russian mediation.
"Such statements undermine the implementation of the settlement
plan," she added.
Earlier, Pashinyan stated that all claims of a settled situation
are "baseless".
Additionally, by mentioning the supposed existence of a
territorial entity called "Nagorno-Karabakh", he forgot his own
statements about recognizing Azerbaijan's territorial
integrity.
