Armenian Pm's Statements May Lead To Escalation In South Caucasus - Russian Mfa

She pointed out that such unfriendly statements should not be made.

According to Zakharova, such statements are unacceptable and harmful because they can damage the normalization process [between Armenia and Azerbaijan], and disrupt all agreements achieved with Russian mediation.

"Such statements undermine the implementation of the settlement plan," she added.

Earlier, Pashinyan stated that all claims of a settled situation are "baseless".

Additionally, by mentioning the supposed existence of a territorial entity called "Nagorno-Karabakh", he forgot his own statements about recognizing Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.