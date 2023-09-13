Wednesday, 13 September 2023 12:52 GMT

Azerbaijan Names Net Profit From Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Fields


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Azerbaijan's net profit from the development of Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) block of fields since 2001 amounted to $168 billion, head of bp Azerbaijan's public relations department Tamam Bayatli said during a media tour of Sangachal terminal, Trend reports.

She noted that investments made by bp and partners in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye currently amount to $84 billion.

