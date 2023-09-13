Azerbaijan Names Net Profit From Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Fields

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Azerbaijan's
net profit from the development of Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG)
block of fields since 2001 amounted to $168 billion, head of bp
Azerbaijan's public relations department Tamam Bayatli said during
a media tour of Sangachal terminal, Trend reports.
She noted that investments made by bp and partners in
Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye currently amount to $84
billion.
Will be updated
