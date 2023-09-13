Bp Shares Approximate Launch Timing For Drilling From Ace Platform

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Drilling of a
well from the Azeri Central East (ACE) platform is expected to be
launched in October this year, head of bp Azerbaijan's public
relations department Tamam Bayatli said during a media tour of
Sangachal terminal, Trend reports.
Will be updated
