Wednesday, 13 September 2023 12:52 GMT

Bp Shares Approximate Launch Timing For Drilling From Ace Platform


9/13/2023 5:16:16 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Drilling of a well from the Azeri Central East (ACE) platform is expected to be launched in October this year, head of bp Azerbaijan's public relations department Tamam Bayatli said during a media tour of Sangachal terminal, Trend reports.

Will be updated

