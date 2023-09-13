Bulgaria Supports Peace Negotiations For Security And Peace In South Caucasus

Rumen Radev noted that Bulgaria and Azerbaijan are not only strategic partners but also friendly countries and high-level political dialog between the countries is regular.

According to him, Azerbaijan and Bulgaria have similar views on many processes taking place in the international plane, and the countries' positions on stability and security of the regions are the same.

Noting the importance of high-level bilateral meetings for the development of relations, the Bulgarian President shared positive impressions of the visits of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Bulgaria in 2022 and this year, as well as his own visit to Azerbaijan in March 2023.

Rumen Radev emphasized the importance of cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries, as well as in other spheres, noting that close establishment of contacts in this direction will contribute to further development of bilateral relations.

The delegation of the Parliament is currently on a visit to Bulgaria.