Bulgaria Supports Peace Negotiations For Security And Peace In South Caucasus

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Bulgaria
supports peace negotiations for ensuring peace and security in
South Caucasus, President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev said at a meeting
with Speaker of Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova, Trend reports.
Rumen Radev noted that Bulgaria and Azerbaijan are not only
strategic partners but also friendly countries and high-level
political dialog between the countries is regular.
According to him, Azerbaijan and Bulgaria have similar views on
many processes taking place in the international plane, and the
countries' positions on stability and security of the regions are
the same.
Noting the importance of high-level bilateral meetings for the
development of relations, the Bulgarian President shared positive
impressions of the visits of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to
Bulgaria in 2022 and this year, as well as his own visit to
Azerbaijan in March 2023.
Rumen Radev emphasized the importance of cooperation between the
parliaments of the two countries, as well as in other spheres,
noting that close establishment of contacts in this direction will
contribute to further development of bilateral relations.
The delegation of the Parliament is currently on a visit to
Bulgaria.
MENAFN13092023000187011040ID1107059374
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.