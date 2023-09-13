Veyseloglu Group Of Companies Supported Digiage - Baku Digital Game Camp (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) More than 4,000 participants have joined the camp based on more
than 18,000 applications so far
The digital game camp was organized in Baku with the joint
organization of the "Innovations Center" of the State Agency for
Service to Citizens and Social Innovations under the President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan, "Information Valley Baku" and
Azerbaijan Technical University.
Veyseloglu Group of Companies also supported the four-day camp.
The purpose of the camp is to create opportunities for talented
young people to develop games with the participation of
professional mentors, to promote their projects. Also, supporting
them to gain experience and sign new initiatives regarding the
opportunities to enter the world market are the main goals.
"As Veyseloglu Group of Companies, we support new initiatives of
young people and try to contribute to their development. By
cooperating closely with universities, we create opportunities for
students to benefit from the experience of professionals in our
company," said Ulvi Babashov, director of information technologies
of the Group of Companies, speaking about the event.
It should be noted that more than 4,000 participants have joined
the "DIGIAGE" camp, organized for the eighth time, based on more
than 18,000 applications. More than 10 of the more than seventy
teams have become companies, and 7 teams have been invested in the
amount of 250,000 dollars. The main goals are to provide mentoring
support to individual participants, teams, companies who want to
develop in the gaming sector and grow the ecosystem based on
investment.
