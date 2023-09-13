Azerbaijani Ombudsperson Talks Human Remains Found In Gubadli And Zangilan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Human Rights
Commissioner (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva spoke on the
recently discovered and exhumed in the villages of Melikahmedli in
Gubadli district and Veynali in Zangilan district, Trend reports.
"More human remains, presumably belonging to persons who went
missing during the first Karabakh war were found," she said.
The relevant bodies will take appropriate measures and carry out
work to establish their identity.
Will be updated
