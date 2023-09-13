Azerbaijan, Bulgaria Have Great Opportunity For Green Energy Co-Op - President Of Bulgaria

Radev noted that the countries' strategic partnership isn't limited to the energy sector.

“Our countries have successful ties in other areas as well. Azerbaijan and Bulgaria have fulfilled the strategic vision of energy security of the European Union,” he said.

President of Bulgaria pointed out that the Solidarity Ring (STRING) project is a joint initiative of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria and that the opening of office of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Bulgaria also indicates successful cooperation in this area.

The delegation of the Azerbaijani Parliament is currently on a visit to Bulgaria.

Back on April 25 this year, SOCAR and operators of gas transmission networks from Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia signed a memorandum of understanding in Sofia concerning the implementation of the STRING gas corridor project. It envisages the upgrade and development of cross-border transmission infrastructure in order to increase gas supplies from Azerbaijan to the EU.

Bulgaria's President Radev and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev were present during the signing of the memorandum, and also participated in the opening of the SOCAR office in Sofia.