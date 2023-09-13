Azerbaijan, Bulgaria Have Great Opportunity For Green Energy Co-Op - President Of Bulgaria

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Azerbaijan and
Bulgaria have a great opportunity for green energy cooperation,
President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev said at a meeting with Speaker of
Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, Trend reports.
Radev noted that the countries' strategic partnership isn't
limited to the energy sector.
“Our countries have successful ties in other areas as well.
Azerbaijan and Bulgaria have fulfilled the strategic vision of
energy security of the European Union,” he said.
President of Bulgaria pointed out that the Solidarity Ring
(STRING) project is a joint initiative of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria
and that the opening of office of the State Oil Company of
Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Bulgaria also indicates successful
cooperation in this area.
The delegation of the Azerbaijani Parliament is currently on a
visit to Bulgaria.
Back on April 25 this year, SOCAR and operators of gas
transmission networks from Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia
signed a memorandum of understanding in Sofia concerning the
implementation of the STRING gas corridor project. It envisages the
upgrade and development of cross-border transmission infrastructure
in order to increase gas supplies from Azerbaijan to the EU.
Bulgaria's President Radev and President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev were present during the signing of the
memorandum, and also participated in the opening of the SOCAR
office in Sofia.
MENAFN13092023000187011040ID1107059371
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.