China, Uzbekistan Set Date For Launching New Direct Flights

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 13. China
Southern Airlines will be the first airline to operate direct
flights to Samarkand from China, starting from Oct. 16, Trend reports.
Air Marakanda, Uzbek company managing the Samarkand airport,
announced the opening of a new flight to China's Urumqi. The
departure from Samarkand is planned at 01:30 (local time) on
Mondays. The return flight from Urumqi International Airport to
Samarkand is scheduled for 23:20 on Sundays.
All flights will be operated on modern Boeing 737-800 aircraft
in a two–class layout - business class and economy.
The opening of direct flights will contribute to strengthening
trade, economic, and political ties between China and
Uzbekistan.
The number of foreign tourists visiting Uzbekistan from January
through December 2022 amounted to 5.2 million, which is 2.8 more
than in the same period last year. Of these, the number of Chinese
tourists visiting the country is 5,400.
