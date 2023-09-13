Türkiye Cooperates With Azerbaijan To Realize Zangezur Corridor Pronto

"The Zangezur corridor is important for the normalization process in the South Caucasus. We believe that the realization of this corridor, which will provide direct land and rail connections between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, will be an important step for the entire Turkic world. We are working closely with Azerbaijan to realize the corridor as soon as possible," the minister said.

It should be noted that a forum on "Multimodal Transportation and Logistics" is being held in Istanbul under the Organization of Railway Administrations of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

The forum discusses opportunities, expansion of the Middle and Southern transport corridors, security of cargo transportation, and work in the future.