Türkiye Cooperates With Azerbaijan To Realize Zangezur Corridor Pronto

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Türkiye is
closely cooperating with Azerbaijan to realize the Zangezur
corridor as soon as possible, Turkish Transport and Infrastructure
Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said at the opening ceremony of the
Multimodal Transportation and Logistics Forum, Trend reports.
"The Zangezur corridor is important for the normalization
process in the South Caucasus. We believe that the realization of
this corridor, which will provide direct land and rail connections
between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, will be an important step for the
entire Turkic world. We are working closely with Azerbaijan to
realize the corridor as soon as possible," the minister said.
It should be noted that a forum on "Multimodal Transportation
and Logistics" is being held in Istanbul under the Organization of
Railway Administrations of the member countries of the Organization
of Turkic States (OTS).
The forum discusses opportunities, expansion of the Middle and
Southern transport corridors, security of cargo transportation, and
work in the future.
