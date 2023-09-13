Over Past Day, Russian Army Shells Zaporizhzhia Region More Than Hundred Times

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the Russian army fired 101 times at 29 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, injuring one person.
Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"Russian army fired missiles at Zaporizhzhia and the territory between Sonyachne and Volodymyrivske, carried out seven MLRS attacks on Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaky and Pavlivka, 11 UAVs attacked Hulyaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodarivka, Olhivske, Stepove and Mali Shcherbaky, six enemy air shells hit Orikhiv," Malashko said.
In addition, 75 artillery strikes were recorded on the territory of Zaliznychne, Robotyne, Chervone, Malynivka, Bilohirya, Poltavka, Stepove, Kamianske, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Lukianivka and other frontline towns and villages.
According to the head of the RMA, a 49-year-old local resident was injured as a result of the shelling of Orikhiv.
Malashko added that there were 28 reports of the destruction of residential buildings, commercial structures and infrastructure as a result of shelling.
As reported, on Tuesday afternoon and evening, the invaders struck at the Zaporizhzhia district and Zaporizhzhia.
