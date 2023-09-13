Moscow Urgently Deploys To Ukraine Frontlines Its Newly Formed 25Th Army - British Intelligence

That's according to the UK Ministry of Defense citing intelligence data, Ukrinform reports.

"Elements of Russia's new 25th Combined Arms Army (25CAA) have highly likely deployed to Ukraine for the first time. The formation is likely focused on Luhansk Oblast in the north-east of the country,” the report says.

According to British intelligence, as recently as August 2023, recruitment ads for the 25th army claimed it would be deployed in Ukraine no earlier than December 2023.

It is likely that units of the 25th army were rushed to the front ahead of schedule, in part because Moscow continues to grapple with an over-stretched force along the front and Ukraine continues to counteroffensive on three different axes.

"However, there is also a realistic possibility that Russia will attempt to use parts of 25 CAA to regenerate an uncommitted reserve force in the theatre to provide commanders with more operational flexibility," the British Ministry of Defense noted.

As reported with reference with Ukraine's General Staff, Russia's military death toll in Ukraine stands at 270,350.