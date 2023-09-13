Russia Launches Over 2,000 Shahed Drones At Ukraine Over Past Year

This was reported by the press service of Ukraine's Ground Forces , Ukrinform saw.

"Russia has already launched more than 2,000 Shahed-type attack UAVs in Ukraine. The first Iranian drone was shot down by the Armed Forces of Ukraine exactly one year ago - on September 13, 2022," the report says.

It is noted that, on average, throughout the past 12 months, the enemy launched 5.5 Shaheds per day.

The total cost of these kamikaze UAVs ranges from from $40 million to $100 million, according to variestimates, which corresponds to pension payments to 200,000-500,000 Russians.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the early hours of Wednesday, September 13, the Ukrainian Air Force shot down 32 Shahed-type kamikaze drones over the territory of Ukraine out of 44 launched by Russia in several waves.