Leading Starch Manufacturer In India | Speciality Strach Manufacturer

Angel Starch & Food Private Limited: Pioneering Innovation in Starch Manufacturer in India

Angel Starch & Food Private Limited is proud to announce its continued commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of starch manufacturing. With over three decades of industry experience and a dedication to customer-focused innovation, Angel Starch has emerged as one of India's leading manufacturers, suppliers, and exporters of a wide variety of starch products.

Founded in 2010 in Erode, Tamil Nadu, Angel Starch & Food Private Limited has built its reputation on core values that prioritize quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. The company holds registration and membership under the Certificate of Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, reflecting its commitment to meeting international standards.

Angel Starch is not just a supplier; it is a trusted partner that collaborates with its clients to expedite the launch of high-quality, value-added products that align with consumer preferences. The company's product range includes customized value-added starches, clean-label starches, and functional food ingredients for variapplications such as binders, thickeners, emulsifiers, stabilizers, gluten-free food ingredients, vegan and plant-based food products, alternative meat products, meat analogues, texturing agents, low glycemic food products, and probiotic-prebiotic-symbiotic food ingredients.

One of Angel Starch's notable achievements is the introduction of "Foodix" (Food-Mixes), a concept designed to offer healthy and tasty real instant food products without the use of chemicals, preservatives, trans fats, or MSG. This initiative reflects the company's commitment to promoting healthier lifestyles in society.

Under the visionary leadership of Mr. V. P. S. Radhakrishnan, who brings over 33 years of industry experience, Angel Starch has established itself as a trusted partner for clients worldwide. The company's state-of-the-art infrastructure includes a processing unit, a quality checking unit, and a warehouse and packaging section, ensuring the highest quality standards for its products.

Angel Starch has expanded its global footprint by supplying to food manufacturing giants in the United States and Europe, including top food manufacturers such as Ferrara Candy Company, Con Agra, Danone International, Nestle International, Nepra Foods, Global Nutritional Corp, INNO Foods, Tyson Foods, and INDO-NISSIN Foods. The unique grower-owned ANGEL STARCH set-up provides customers with a degree of supply reliability that sets the company apart in the food industry.

In line with its commitment to sustainability, Angel Starch focuses on developing food ingredients that replace animal-based ingredients with starch-based alternatives. This includes replacing animal gelatine with modified starch in products like wine gums and cheese, where casein is replaced with starch-based ingredients. The company is dedicated to reducing its carbon footprint and supporting customers in achieving their sustainability goals.

Angel Starch's vision is to be recognized as the world's leading company providing quality functional food ingredients and customized value-added starches, carbohydrates, and hydrocolloids for the food, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The company's mission includes expanding its business network across global markets, supplying outstanding customized products, enhancing customers' production efficiency, and reducing production costs.

About Angel Starch & Food Private Limited:

Angel Starch & Food Private Limited is a leading manufacturer, supplier, and exporter of starch products based in Erode, Tamil Nadu, India. With a strong commitment to customer-focused innovation and quality, the company offers customized value-added starches, clean-label starches, and functional food ingredients for variindustries, including food, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and more. Angel Starch is dedicated to promoting sustainability and healthier food options through its innovative product range.