Iran Pres.: Gov't To Spend Released Funding On Iranian People

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said his government would decide how to spend USD six billion previously frozen by theand to be released in a prisoner swap agreement with Washington.
Raisi, in an interview with NBC late Tuesday, said the money would be spent "wherever we need it."
He said the deal would see release of five American citizens held in Iran.
The US-Iran prisoner exchange deal would be completed in "due time," he said and noted the American detainees were "very healthy."
President Joe Biden's Administration informed the Congress on Monday about release of funds in exchange of detainees.
Under the arrangement, Tehran will be granted access to the roughly USD six billion in Iranian oil revenues that were blocked in South Korean banks because ofsanctions. Iran would be allowed to use the money only for humanitarian purposes.
Raisi said the funds belong to the Iranian people. "Humanitarian means whatever the Iranian people needs, so this money will be budgeted for those needs, and the needs of the Iranian people will be decided and determined by the Iranian government."
Raisi was asked about claims that Iran was providing Russia with drones to be used in the conflict in Ukraine, and said Kyiv has yet to provide Tehran with evidence and documents proving the allegation.
Moscow and Tehran have forged stronger military and economic ties, he said. "We have no role in Russia-Ukraine war." (end)
